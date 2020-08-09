Elizabeth Warren, now Biden confidant, endorses Omar

Warren, who supports the Squad’s radical agenda and on Saturday endorsed Omar in her reelection campaign, appears to have major influence over Biden.

By Atara Beck, World Israel News

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), a leading progressive known to be close to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, was the latest to endorse Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for reelection in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.

“Today I’m endorsing my colleague @IlhanMN in her re-election campaign. From tackling the climate crisis to putting power in the hands of the people, Ilhan is a partner in the fight for big structural change,” Warren tweeted on Saturday.

In a poll conducted by StopAntisemitism.org at the end of 2019, Omar was named ‘Anti-Semite of the Year.’ As the votes poured in, she found herself neck and neck with neo-Nazi and white supremacist Richard Spencer and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Aside from her noted anti-Semitism and support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Omar, a member of The Squad, has advocated for several radical policies, including the defunding of Homeland Security and dismantling police, whom she called a “cancer.”

Warren appears to have major influence over Biden. As reported by Associated Press, she “has become an unlikely confidant and adviser to Biden… They talk every 10 days or so, according to aides to both politicians.”

Biden “adopted Warren-endorsed plans on personal bankruptcy, expanding Social Security benefits and canceling student-loan debt for millions of Americans. She also helped devise important portions of his post-pandemic economic recovery proposals,” according to AP.

Warren, who dropped out of the presidential race in March, following disappointing results in Super Tuesday, is “lending Biden her progressive credentials and frequently hosts campaign events for him, including one recent fundraiser that brought in $6 million. Only former President Barack Obama secured a greater haul,” AP reported.

Warren, the first among the then-Democratic presidential candidates to announce a boycott of the 2020 AIPAC policy conference, was among five Democratic presidential candidates ready to restart the Iran nuclear deal.

In October 2019, she responded that “everything’s on the table” when asked if she would make U.S. aid to the Jewish State conditional on Israel’s halting construction in Judea and Samaria.

Like Senator Bernie Sanders, who also endorsed Omar, Warren remained conspicuously mum over the rocket barrage on Israel from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip last November.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Omar last month.