Ilhan Omar wins 2019 ‘Anti-Semite of the Year’ award

As the votes poured in, Omar found herself neck and neck with neo-Nazi and white supremacist Richard Spencer and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

By World Israel News Staff

Following weeks of voting, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mich.) has been named by thousands of voters as 2019’s “Anti-Semite of the Year.”

The poll, organized by StopAntisemitism.org at the end of 2019, invited the public to vote for whom they thought spread the most hate and bigotry against the Jewish people.

As the votes poured in, Omar found herself neck and neck with neo-Nazi and white supremacist Richard Spencer and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The announcement of the winner was made on Monday via the organization’s Twitter page.

Accompanied by a video the tweet said, “Mazal Tov to #IlhanOmar on being named 2019’s Antisemite of the Year! Thousands voted & the Freshmen Congresswoman came out on top as the most vile Jew hater! America cannot afford leadership that perpetuates hatred against the #Jewish people!”

Like the House Resolution condemning antisemitism that was passed on a bi-partisan basis that she inspired? — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 6, 2020

According to the NGO that works to hold anti-Semites accountable, Omar’s six actions propelled her to the top.

1. Claiming that American Jewry possesses dual loyalty.

2. Alleging that Jews buy their political influence with money.

3. Accusing Israel of having hypnotized the world.

4. Avidly supporting the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement

5. Submitting an official resolution comparing boycotting Israel to boycotting the Nazis.

6. Having her anti-Semitic statements endorsed by neo-Nazi David Duke.

The results did not go unnoticed by Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“@StopAntisemites just named Congresswoman Ilhan Omar it’s 2019 Antisemite of the Year. Here is a clear opportunity to prove that all the talk about standing up to #antisemitism is not just an empty promise, but will be followed by action,” Danny Danon tweeted on Monday.

Nor did it get unnoticed by vocal anti-Semites.

Eli Valley, an anti-Semitic cartoonist, tweeted “This organization is A. a farce, and B. substantively indistinguishable from some of the most outspoken bigots at @nytopinion.”