Elon Musk slammed for comparing Canadian PM to Hitler

Musk reacted to news that financial institutions were instructed not to do business with agencies donating to the truckers protesting the vaccine mandate.

By Atara Beck, World Israel News

Business magnate Elon Musk has removed a tweet comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi leader Adolph Hitler.

Musk, a citizen of South Africa, the U.S. and Canada, resides in Canada. Founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is considered the world’s wealthiest person, headed towards a worth of $300,000 billion, according to Forbes.

He has also been siding with the Canadian truckers who joined together in a world-record, 45-mile-long “Freedom convoy,” expressing their displeasure with Trudeau’s vaccine mandate, which would force them to get jabbed or lose their livelihoods.

Rather than negotiating with the protesters, the prime minister fled from his Ottawa home to a safe house.

The truckers were joined by tens of thousands of other Canadians holding signs calling for freedom and criticizing Trudeau, including Musk, who tweeted to his millions of followers that “Canadian truckers rule.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said that “if you scare people enough, they demand the removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny.”

On Thursday, Musk commented on the news that Canadian authorities have instructed financial institutions not to do business with agencies donating to the truckers. He posted a meme of a photo of Hitler with the text: “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

The Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau tweeted in response: “Using the image of Adolf Hitler & therefore exploiting the tragedy of all people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany created by him is sad & disturbing. It disrespects the memory of all victims & hurts many people.”

“Once again, Elon Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media. He must stop this unacceptable behavior,” the American Jewish Committee stated.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Jewish community was enraged by Trudeau’s comment to a Conservative lawmaker in Parliament in an attempt to defend his stand against those who support the truckers, whom he has referred to as a “small fringe minority.”

“Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag,” Trudeau told Jewish MP Melissa Lantsman, a descendant of Holocaust survivors.

Meanwhile, Canadian authorities began arresting truckers on Friday morning in Ottawa outside Parliament Hill. The protesters have been paralyzing traffic in the capital for three weeks.

According to AP, police say some protesters are surrendering and being arrested Friday morning outside Parliament Hill. Police already arrested two of the protest’s leaders late Thursday and have sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders.