WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister condemns protesters who praised Oct. 7 massacre April 25, 2024

In a rare show of support for Israel, Justin Trudeau denounced the antisemitism that has been spreading across the globe. It's easy for hundreds of people in Ottawa to declare that "October 7th is proof that we are almost free" when their loved ones won't have to suffer the bloody consequences in Canada.Not only are they condoning October 7th, but they are actively calling for the genocide of… pic.twitter.com/528yL97E9m— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 21, 2024 AntisemitismCanadaJustin Trudeaupro-Palestinian protesters