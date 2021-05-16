Gal Gadot can’t win: Slammed by left and right for Gaza post

The post was slammed by right-wing Israelis for being too tepid and centrist, and by left-wing pro-Palestinian commentators for being too pro-Israel.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has come under fire from commentators on both the left and the right for a seemingly neutral statement she posted on social media regarding the current conflict.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war,” the Wonder Woman star wrote last Wednesday. “I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation.”

Acknowledging Palestinian suffering during the conflict, Gadot wrote, “Our neighbors deserve the same … I pray for better days.”

The former Miss Israel’s statement came after heavy criticism from the Israeli media, as she had waited several days to comment publicly on the hostilities.

But despite attempting to toe the line by expressing a pro-peace position that wouldn’t offend either side, Gadot pleased no one. The post was slammed by right-wing Israelis for being too tepid and centrist, and by left-wing pro-Palestinian commentators for being too pro-Israel.

“The models of Palestinian descent, Gigi and Bella Hadid, with millions of followers, have been [posting] antisemitic propaganda against Israel 24/7 since the beginning of the mess,” wrote Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son.

“The only Israeli figure, with the same number of followers, and with the power of an international celeb, who can give them a fight in publicity is Gal Gadot. She chose to write a neutral post as if she was from Switzerland.”

Other Israeli figures accused Gadot of forgetting where she came from. The actress was born and raised in Israel and served in the IDF for two years.

“To Gal Gadot, you are neither Jewish nor Israeli at all,” wrote an Israeli social media user in Hebrew. “Who do you think you are?… [You’re] another Jew who became racist and anti-Semitic and you must have your Israeli citizenship revoked.”

On the left end of the political spectrum, social media users accused Gadot of promoting genocide and ethnic cleansing.

“Gal Gadot…acts as a literal tool of propaganda for her government and the occupation forces she once served in,” wrote a Twitter user named Nooran Hamdan. “She can’t even say the word Palestinian. To the dustbin of history.”

“Reminder: Gal Gadot served in the IDF for two years where she not only witnessed the ethnic cleansing of Palestine firsthand but also actively supported it,” wrote another user. “How can you advocate to stop the vicious cycle of terror when you are standing on the frontlines enabling it #FreePalestine.”

Gadot’s recent statement was a clear departure from a post she wrote 7 years ago during Operation Tzuk Eitan, which landed her in hot water.

In 2014, Gadot was blasted for a Facebook post in which she wrote she was praying for the safety of IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, and included the hashtags #LoveIDF and #FreeGazaFromHamas.

“I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens,” she wrote, underneath a photo of herself and her daughter lighting Shabbat candles.

“Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children … We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!”

The post sparked major backlash, with newspapers including the Guardian covering the fallout.