‘Go to hell’ – Likud minister clashes with rebellious air force reservists

Shlomo Karai tells protesters at his house following day that his comments are specifically towards those refusing to serve, not all reservists opposed to the judicial reform.

By World Israel News Staff

Likud Communications Minister Shlomo Karai publicly responded to reports of air force reservists refusing to attend training due to their opposition to judicial reform, posting on Twitter that “the people of Israel will manage without you, and you can go to hell.”

Karai made his comments in a Monday night Twitter post, writing in the spirit of the ongoing Purim holiday and including references to the megillah (Purim text).

He quoted the megillah, writing “and Mordechai would not kneel nor bow down,” adding that “to those refusing to serve, we say to them what Mordechai told Esther: ‘Profit and salvation will arise for the Jews from another place, and your father’s house will be destroyed.’”

The lawmaker said that “there are times when one must stand firmly against the hegemony.”

Karai’s comments incensed the reservists. “Great appreciation to Minister Karai who sent us to go to hell. Poetic, moving language, real poetry,” read a sarcastic response from one anti-judicial reform organization of military veterans.

The statement from the organization added, “We have been to all corners of the world [fighting] in the name of the State of Israel, Hell is one destination too many. We are not going anywhere. We are fighting for democracy here.”

Around a dozen reservists opposed to the reform gathered outside of Karai’s home on Tuesday morning. The lawmaker came outside to speak with them, saying that his remarks were not about military veterans and reservists opposed to judicial reform, but specifically towards those refusing to serve or attend trainings due to their political views.

“Those who we saw in the videos on the networks declaring ‘we will not enlist’, I am talking to them,” Karai told the protesters, according to a Mako report.

“You are my brothers in arms. When you ask me to ‘condemn what you say about the refuseniks’ – they are not our brothers in arms,” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich appeared to reprimand Karai for his comments in a tweet, writing that while he did not agree with the reservists’ refusal to train, “we should not be dragged by any side into a disparaging discourse about dear warriors who dedicate their lives for the people and the country.”