Golan Heights town begs Netanyahu to cancel vacation

By World Israel News Staff

Residents of a small moshav in the Golan Heights sent an open letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, urging them not to vacation in their community after the couples’ previous visit attracted hundreds of demonstrators.

Neve Ativ’s community leaders told concerned residents that they were working to avoid a repeat of August’s chaos, when the Netanyahus stayed at the Panda Hotel, a local inn.

The presence of the Netanyahus disrupted daily life in the quiet hamlet, attracting bombastic protesters, who camped out in the community for days. The Netanyahus’ heavy security detail meant that roads in and out of the moshav were closed, and temporary barriers prevented farmers from reaching their agricultural lands.

Anti-judicial reform activists have already announced that they will return to Neve Ativ to hound the “tyrannical couple.”

Demonstrators against judicial reform frequently target coalition lawmakers outside of the scope of their work, frequently protesting outside of their homes, restaurants and hotels they patronize, and while they are engaging in leisure activities.

“Over the next week, a meeting with security officials on the matter will again attempt to reach understandings and agreements (last time security officials did not live up to agreements) in order to balance the needs of both sides, in the hope that lessons will be learned after the High Court ruling last time,” Neve Ativ leaders wrote to residents.

They added that the Netanyahus’ previous visit had resulted in “serious harm to residents’ freedom of movement and work,” and stressed that they were doing all they could to ensure the Netanyahus cancel their planned visit.

“It’s important to emphasize that any scenario will disrupt the routine life of the moshav, so we will try to find the balance and reduce consequences,” the letter continued.

The leaders wrote that the moshav is in a lose-lose scenario when it comes to solutions for managing the Netanyahus’ visit, should they proceed with their planned vacation.

“Closing gates and restricting movement will cause enormous damage to freedom of movement and tourism,” they wrote. “Opening gates will cause hundreds of protesters to enter the settlements and disrupt routine.”