Greta Thunberg ‘promoting vile Jew-hatred’ – Watchdog group

Greta Thunberg “has joined the ranks of keffiyeh-clad protesters, brazenly voicing her disdain for the Jewish state,” says StopAntisemitism.

By World Israel News Staff

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was named as “antisemite of the week” by a Jewish advocacy group, after she was arrested with pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside of Copenhagen University last week.

Following the October 7th massacres, Thunberg has transitioned her activism away from environmental concerns and instead embraced a pro-Palestinian narrative, oftentimes promoting false allegations against Israel.

Thunberg “has sadly transformed her activism into a platform for vile Jew-hatred,” the watchdog group StopAntisemitism said in a statement shortly after the arrest.

The 21-year-old “has joined the ranks of keffiyeh-clad protesters, brazenly voicing her disdain for the Jewish state,” StopAntisemitism added.

Thunberg has been a staple at anti-Israel rallies throughout Scandinavia in recent months. In May, Thunberg joined a tent encampment at Stockholm University in her native Sweden.

She captioned a photo of the encampment on her Instagram account, which is followed by more than 14 million users, that she was supporting demands for the university to “cut all ties, agreements and collaborations with the genocidal, apartheid state of Israel.”

She added that the campus protest’s goal was to force “end the genocide in Palestine, for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation.”

“Sadly, Greta’s hatred of the world’s only Jewish nation eclipses her love of the environment. Despite Israel being a global leader in tackling climate disasters and rushing to aid in crises worldwide, Greta sides with their homicidal terrorist enemies,” StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez said in a statement.

“Her actions speak louder than her words. She claims to care about the future of humanity but Greta’s hypocrisy is on full display as she’s been active in championing Hamas leaders who openly call for genocide.”

Just two weeks after the Hamas onslaught left 1,200 people in Israel dead, including babies and elderly people, Thunberg posted on Instagram that she stood “in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate cease-fire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.”

Thunberg posted a photo of herself with three other climate protesters, holding signs that read “Stand with Gaza,” “Climate Justice Now,” and “Free Palestine.”

Notably, Thunberg failed to condemn Hamas’ acts of brutality, including kidnapping and rape.