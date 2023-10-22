Greta Thunberg ‘stands with Palestine,’ ignores Hamas terror

Thunberg, known for her tear-filled rants about the alleged climate emergency, ignores the mass murder and rape perpetrated by Hamas terrorists.

By World Israel News Staff

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who gained widespread public recognition for her tear-filled rants claiming that the world is on the edge of collapse due to the alleged environmental crisis, announced her solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate cease-fire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” Thunberg wrote on Instagram and X.

Thunberg posted a photo of herself with three other climate protesters, holding signs that read “Stand with Gaza,” “Climate Justice Now,” and “Free Palestine.”

One of the other protesters in the picture holds a sign reading “This Jew Stands with Gaza.”

Notably, Thunberg did not acknowledge the Hamas massacres, which involved the murder of babies and the elderly, torture, and rape, that sparked the ongoing Israeli bombing campaign.

The State of Israel’s official Twitter account responded to Thunberg on X, writing that “Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis. The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up.”

Thunberg later deleted her post, but not due to her failure to condemn Hamas atrocities.

Rather, some eagle-eyed users pointed out that Thunberg had displayed a stuffed octopus in the background of the photo, which some speculated was an allusion to antisemitic conspiracy theory.

“It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted by some as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of,” wrote Thunberg, after removing the photo.

She then used her autism as an excuse for the presence of the doll, claiming that “the toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings. We are of course against every type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post.”

Thunberg completely ignored concerns regarding the actual content of her post or unwillingness to condemn the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust.