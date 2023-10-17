Left-wing congressional Democrats demand Israel agree to ceasefire in Gaza

Ignoring terrorist atrocities, progressive Democrats draft resolution demanding Israel agree to ceasefire in ‘occupied Palestine.’

By World Israel News Staff

A group of far-left Democratic lawmakers are pushing a resolution calling on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire in “occupied Palestine,” following more than a week of deadly attacks by terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Thirteen House Democrats, including the seven members of the so-called “Squad” of progressive lawmakers, have endorsed the non-binding resolution, which was drafted by Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush.

Dubbed the “Ceasefire Now Resolution,” the resolution has the backing of a number of far-left activist groups, including Black Lives Matter Global Network, the Transgender Law Center, and the Council on American Islamic Relations.

With the resolution, lawmakers called for “an immediate deescalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine,” demanding the Biden administration to step in to ensure a ceasefire is declared “immediately.”

The draft makes no mention of Hamas atrocities against Jews, including the abduction of hundreds of Israelis and the rape, torture, and mutilation of Israeli captives.

Nor does the draft highlight the fact that the present hostilities were sparked by the invasion of Israeli territory by Gaza terrorists.

Instead, the resolution merely notes that armed violence has “claimed the lives of over 2,700 Palestinians

and over 1,400 Israelis.”

In addition to demanding the U.S. intervene to press for an immediate ceasefire, the resolution calls for the Biden administration to “promptly send and facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”

The thirteen lawmakers who have cosponsored the resolution include Cori Bush (MO-01), Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), André Carson (IN-07), Summer Lee (PA-12), Delia C. Ramirez (IL-03), Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04), Jonathan Jackson (IL-01), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), and Nydia Velázquez (NY-07).