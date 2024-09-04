Greta Thunberg arrested during anti-Israel protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins a climate protest by Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament, in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

The 21-year-old Swedish climate change activist joined anti-Israel activists in barricading themselves at the entrance to a Danish university to protest the war against Hamas.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Swedish climate change Greta Thunberg was arrested in Denmark Wednesday, after she joined an anti-Israel protest at a local university.

The 21-year-old environmentalist was arrested, along with five other activists, after the Students Against the Occupation blocked the entrance to a building at the University of Copenhagen.

Roughly two dozen students blocked the building entrance or barricaded themselves inside, as part of a protest against the continuation of Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

The pro-Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) protest was called to press the University of Copenhagen to impose an boycott on Israelis and Israeli colleges.

“While the situation in Palestine only gets worse, the University of Copenhagen continues cooperation with academic institutions in Israel,” the organizers of Wednesday’s protest wrote on Instagram.

“We are occupying the central administration with one demand: academic boycott now.”

A local police spokesperson confirmed that six activists were arrested, while declining to name Thunberg or any other detainees.

“They are suspected of forcing their way into the building and blocking the entrance,” the spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

Thunberg posted footage from the confrontation with Copenhagen police Wednesday morning, writing: “Students Against the Occupation and I are at the University of Copenhagen’s administration building.”

“Police have been called, violently entered the building with a ram wearing assault rifles. They are evicting everyone as we speak.”

Thunberg declared her support for the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian cause shortly after the October 7th invasion of Israel, tweeting: “Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate cease-fire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.”

The official X/Twitter account of the State of Israel later ripped Thuberg’s comments, tweeting: “Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis. The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up.”