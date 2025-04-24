‘Heads held high’: Israeli students forfeit robotics final for Shabbat

Rabbi Yigal Lahav, head of AMIT’s religious public school network, praised the students’ dedication both to their faith and their work.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

An Israeli youth robotics team forfeited their spot in the final round of an international robotics championship in Houston, Texas this past weekend, citing their commitment to observing Shabbat.

The team, Trigon 5990, from the AMIT High School for Boys in Modiin was in 15th place out of 600 competitors entering the final day of the FIRST Robotics Championship, an elite tournament drawing over 19,000 students from 66 countries.

But because the final round took place on Saturday, the Jewish day of rest, the team withdrew — just as they had in 2023 under similar circumstances.

Observant Jews refrain from various activities and such as using electronics, writing, or cooking during the 24 hours of Shabbat starting from sundown on Friday.

“We are stepping back with our heads held high and with pride,” the students wrote in a public statement. “We wish all teams the best of luck and continued success.”

In place of competing, Trigon set up a small booth outside the venue.

On the table was an Israeli flag, a small goblet of grape juice, challah bread, and a sign that read, “Why aren’t we here today? Because today is Shabbat!”

The sign included a QR code directing people to learn more about Shabbat observance.

The competition involves teams of students assisted by coaches and mentors building robots within set specifications that can complete certain tasks.

FIRST, which stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, has not changed its weekend-based schedule despite previous appeals.

Trigon has consistently advocated for accommodations, hoping to allow religiously observant teams to compete fully.

Rabbi Yigal Lahav, head of AMIT’s religious public school network, praised the students’ dedication both to their faith and their work.

“They showed incredible integrity and skill, and we fully support their principled stand,” Lahav said.

Trigon’s withdrawal reflects a broader challenge faced by observant Israeli participants in global competitions.

In 2023, Israel’s under-17 American flag football teams forfeited European championship games scheduled on Shabbat, though the men’s team still brought home Israel’s first gold.

Religious restrictions have also affected Israel’s participation in Eurovision rehearsals. In 2019, Jerusalem’s Shalva Band pulled out of Israel’s selection process to avoid performing on Shabbat.