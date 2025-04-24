Search

WATCH: Holocaust survivors and former hostages sing ‘Hatikvah’ together inside Auschwitz gas chamber

On Yom HaShoah, Holocaust survivors and former hostages stood together inside an Auschwitz gas chamber, singing Hatikvah in a powerful tribute to memory, resilience, and hope.

