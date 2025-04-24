WATCH: Holocaust survivors and former hostages sing ‘Hatikvah’ together inside Auschwitz gas chamber April 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-holocaust-survivors-and-former-hostages-sing-hatikvah-together-inside-auschwitz-gas-chamber/ Email Print On Yom HaShoah, Holocaust survivors and former hostages stood together inside an Auschwitz gas chamber, singing Hatikvah in a powerful tribute to memory, resilience, and hope.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-24-at-17.52.40_562ce837.mp4 AuschwitzHatikvaYom Hashoah