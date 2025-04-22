Israeli airstrikes wipe out Hamas’ engineering vehicles

Many of these tools, the military said, were directly linked to the attack on southern Israel on October 7.

By Ehud Amiton, TPS

Israeli airstrikes overnight destroyed around 40 engineering vehicles used by Hamas for terror purposes, including during the October 7 attack, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

“The Hamas terrorist organization used these vehicles to plant explosives, dig underground shelters, breach fences, and clear rubble to locate weapons and military equipment underneath,” the IDF said.

“The engineering vehicles that were attacked constitute a central component of Hamas’ ability to carry out terrorist plots against IDF forces and the State of Israel.”

Many of these tools, the military said, were directly linked to the attack on southern Israel on October 7.

According to the army, Hamas’ engineering unit used heavy equipment to create dozens of breaches in the border fence, enabling waves of terrorists on motorcycles and pickup trucks to enter Israeli territory.

The unit also built improvised bridges and planted explosive charges to break through defensive structures.

On March 24, the Israeli Air Force launched a similar wave of strikes specifically targeting 100 pickup trucks and other vehicles used by Hamas.

The IDF said those vehicles had been used in the October 7 attack, propaganda events featuring the handover of hostages to the International Red Cross, and to transport weapons.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.