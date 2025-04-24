Pro-Hamas Yale group loses recognition after Israeli minister targeted by protesters

Anti-Israel activists gather at Yale to protest visit by Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, April 23, 2025. (X)

Yale drops recognition of anti-Israel campus group and vows disciplinary action after students hold unauthorized protest against Israel during visit by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

By World Israel News Staff

Yale University announced that it has dropped recognition for an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas student group, after activists organized an unauthorized protest on campus against a visit by an Israeli government minister.

Hundreds of anti-Israel activists gathered at Yale Tuesday to protest a visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), who met with Jewish students at a nearby event off campus on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the university, some 200 people erected a protest encampment on the school’s campus a day before Ben-Gvir’s visit.

The encampment was cleared before midnight, the school claimed.

Protests had also been held on campus on Monday, prompting police to arrest at least 47 demonstrators.

The demonstrations flared yet again on Wednesday, when dozens of anti-Israel activists gathered outside the home of the offcampus group Shabtai, which hosted Ben-Gvir.

Demonstrators waved Palestine Liberation Organization flags, chanted “Free Palestine,” and according to witnesses, surrounding a vehicle said to be carrying Ben-Gvir, slapping the vehicle as it passed.

As Ben-Gvir exited Shabtai following the event, protesters jeered him and hurled water bottles at him. The minister responded by flashing the “V for Victory” sign, Arutz Sheva reported.

On Wednesday, school administrators announced that the student group Yalies4Palestine had been stripped of its recognition on campus, over its role in organizing the unauthorized protests.

“Yale supports free expression on campus, including permitting peaceful vigils, rallies, protests, and counterprotests that comply with the university’s time, place, and manner rules,” the school said Wednesday afternoon.

However, Yale officials noted that concerns “have been raised about disturbing antisemitic conduct” at Tuesday’s encampment protest.

“The university is investigating those concerns, as harassment and discrimination are antithetical to learning and scholarship. Yale condemns antisemitism and will hold those who violate our policies accountable through our disciplinary processes.”

On Tuesday night, “Yalies4Palestine sent out calls over social media for others to join the event, and this morning joined with an unregistered group in public statements taking credit for the event.”

“This occurred only one day after Yalies4Palestine had met with Yale College officials to discuss recent policy violations and were warned that further violations would jeopardize the group’s privileges.”

“Because Yalies4Palestine has flagrantly violated the rules to which the Yale College Dean’s Office holds all registered student organizations, Yale College today notified Yalies4Palestine that the College is withdrawing its status as a registered student organization.”

The group is the Yale chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine, a movement accused of fomenting antisemitism on college campuses under the guise of pro-Palestinian activism.

A report release this week by the Anti-Defamation League said SJP was one of the two major organizers of events on American college campuses featuring antisemitic harassment, assault, or vandalism.