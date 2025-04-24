Anti-Israel mob hurls bottles at Itamar Ben-Gvir at Yale

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir flashes 'V' symbol to anti-Israel mob outside of Shabtai building near Yale, April 23, 2025. (Courtesy)

Israeli National Security Minister flashes V for victory symbol as anti-Israel mob confronts him following appearance at Yale Jewish group.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) faced a crowd of unruly anti-Israel protesters following an appearance at an off-campus Yale Jewish group in New Haven, Connecticut Wednesday night.

Ben-Gvir, who is on his first visit to the U.S. this week since he took office, met with members of the Shabtai group near the Yale campus Wednesday.

Dozens of far-left anti-Israel demonstrators rallied outside the Shabtai building Wednesday afternoon, attempting to block the vehicle carrying Ben-Gvir.

One demonstrator slapped the vehicle, witnesses said.

After the event, as Ben-Gvir was exiting the building Wednesday night, protesters jeered him and hurled water bottles.

In response, Ben-Gvir’s entourage waved Israeli flags, while the minister flashed a “V” for victory sign as he departed.

“As the minister was leaving, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were waiting for him, throwing water bottles at the minister and his entourage. The minister signaled V towards the protesters, and he was not harmed,” Ben-Gvir’s office said.

Ben-Gvir responded to the incident, stating that “antisemitic rioters will not intimidate me. I continue my important journey in the United States.”

In a follow up statement, Ben-Gvir’s office said that “In the face of the pro-Palestinian protesters at Yale University who support the Nazis in Gaza – we will prevail. The people of Israel live.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Yale University announced that it had dropped recognition of a student group, Yalies4Palestine, involved in organizing a protest encampment on campus on Tuesday.

Anti-Israel protesters have rallied on and off campus since Monday in anticipation of Ben-Gvir’s visit.

The minister earlier this week visited Florida, meeting with local business owners, touring a prison, and attending a gathering which featured Republican lawmakers held at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.