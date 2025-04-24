Trump made ‘very gracious’ call to Jewish gov. after arson attack

President Donald Trump reaches across party lines to comfort Gov. Josh Shapiro after a Passover attack on his family’s home.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

President Donald Trump called Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to check on his wellbeing two weeks after the lawmaker’s home was targeted in an arson attack.

Hours after Shapiro, who is Jewish, held a Passover Seder with his family, a suspect who admitted to having pro-Palestinian motivations broke into the governor’s residence and set off an incendiary device.

Shapiro and his family were rescued unharmed, but a wing of the home suffered significant damage from the blaze.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shapiro said that he “appreciated that the president called me.”

Shapiro noted that initially, he didn’t answer Trump’s call “because it came from his cellphone and I didn’t have that number in my phone, so I didn’t know who it was. As soon as I heard his message, I called him right back,” he added.

Referring to Trump as “very gracious,” Shapiro said the president had inquired about the wellbeing of his wife and four children.

The call lasted for some 15 minutes, Shapiro said.

“Obviously, I’m not going to get into our private conversation, but he’s attuned to the issues that are important to me,” the governor added.

“I, of course, know the issues that are important to him, and we agreed to stay in touch going forward.”

The alleged perpetrator of the attack has been named as Cody Balmer, a 38-year-old Pennsylvania resident.

Balmer is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated arson, burglary, and terrorism-related charges.

“Governor Josh Shapiro needs to know that Cody Balmer will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” Balmer was said to have told a 911 operator in a call after the attack, according to a Fox News report.