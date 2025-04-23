Israeli minister blacklisted by Biden welcomed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony at the at the National Police Academy in Beit Shemesh, April 20, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was blacklisted by Biden administration, visits Florida during first visit to the US as a representative of the Israeli government, meeting with Republican leaders at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A senior Israeli government minister who was blacklisted by the Biden administration visited President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, during his first visit to the United States as a representative of the Netanyahu government.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the Miami area Tuesday, visiting Israeli business owners and a local prison, before attending an event held by Republican lawmakers and businesspeople at Mar-a-Lago.

“During the event, Minister Ben-Gvir was invited to speak before members of Congress and Republican senators, and he was received warmly and held extended conversations with them,” a spokesperson for the minister said Wednesday morning.

Addressing the attendees in Hebrew, Ben-Gvir said “I love you very much, I love the American people. We have a shared war against jihad.”

“I have spent many years fighting against them,” Ben-Gvir continued, listing his policy as minister of imposing tougher conditions on jailed terrorists.

“It used to be like a hotel over there. We took away their privileges.”

Ben-Gvir met with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-R), telling the senior Republican lawmaker that “Hamas’s food warehouses need to be bombed.”

“Emmer responded to the minister that he is following his work and supports his actions,” Ben-Gvir’s office said.

After the dinner, Ben-Gvir tweeted that attendees backed his calls for tougher steps in Gaza to pressure Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages.