WATCH: Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir demonstrated against by dozens of anti-Israel protesters April 24, 2025

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters swarmed outside a Yale-affiliated event, slapping Itamar Ben-Gvir's vehicle, jeering him, and hurling water bottles as he exited—only to be met with Israeli flags and a defiant victory sign from the minister.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-24-at-10.29.28_b601d7bc.mp4BREAKING: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has arrived at Yale University to deliver his speech, but student protesters are currently blocking access to the venue. pic.twitter.com/AKbJbroQFn— Stu (@thestustustudio) April 23, 2025Office of Minister Ben Gvir: Around 100 students and professors attended the event at Yale University. It lasted two hours and was conducted inside in an exemplary manner. Upon exiting, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters awaited Minister Ben Gvir. Water bottles were thrown… https://t.co/4CPThMb1wO pic.twitter.com/opLu3lOTw9 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 24, 2025תיעוד: מפגינים פרו-פלסטינים ניסו לתקוף את השר בן גביר ביציאתו מנאום שנשא באוניברסיטת ייל ונזרקו לעברו בקבוקי מיםבן גביר סימן לעברם V pic.twitter.com/xQMP1F7iVC — יענקי ניוז | Yanki News (@yankicoen) April 24, 2025https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-24-at-11.24.34_7e237531.mp4