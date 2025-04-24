WATCH: Oct. 7th orphan, released hostage perform in March of the Living at Auschwitz

Kibbutz Be’eri survivor Daniel Weiss, who lost both parents on October 7th, sang “Shir L’Maalot” at Auschwitz-Birkenau with Agam Berger, a freed Hamas captive, playing a 130-year-old Holocaust-surviving violin.

Daniel Weiss, who lost both his parents in the 10/7 Massacre, accompanied by captivity survivor Agam Berger, playing a violin that survived the Holocaust, performed the song “Shir L’Maalot” in Auschwitz during the March of the Living. pic.twitter.com/l2PXUrqQiL

— Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) April 24, 2025