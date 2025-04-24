Search

WATCH: Oct. 7th orphan, released hostage perform in March of the Living at Auschwitz

Kibbutz Be’eri survivor Daniel Weiss, who lost both parents on October 7th, sang “Shir L’Maalot” at Auschwitz-Birkenau with Agam Berger, a freed Hamas captive, playing a 130-year-old Holocaust-surviving violin.

