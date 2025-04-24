Trump: Never again means now

President Donald Trump highlights surge in antisemitism on American college campuses after October 7th invasion in his Holocaust Remembrance Day proclamation, vowing to combat anti-Jewish discrimination in American universities.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump highlighted antisemitism on American college campuses in a statement issued marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, vowing to combat far-left harassment and discrimination against Jews in U.S. universities.

On Wednesday evening, Trump issued a proclamation for Holocaust Remembrance Day, memorializing the six million Jews and millions of other victims murdered during the Holocaust.

“The price to humanity of the lives lost during the Shoah can never be fully grasped or understood,” Trump declared.

“Yet, even in the wake of the Holocaust, a self-determined Jewish homeland rose from the ashes as the modern State of Israel.”

The president touched on the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7th, 2023, emphasizing the surge in antisemitism in the U.S. following the attacks, in particular on college campuses.

“Sadly, our Nation has borne witness to the worst outbreak of anti-Semitism on American soil in generations. Nearly every day following the deadly October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Jewish Americans were threatened on our streets and in our public square — a reminder that the poison of anti-Semitism tragically still exists.”

“Never again means now,” Trump continued, touting his administration’s efforts to combat campus antisemitism, including withholding federal funds from universities which refuse to carry out sweeping reforms.

“We are also steadfastly committed to investigating and swiftly punishing all anti-Semitic discrimination in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.”

“During these Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, we reflect upon the dark affront to human dignity posed by Nazis.”

“We cherish the eternal memories of all those whose lives were lost to the deadly scourge of anti-Semitism. Above all, we vow to never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust. We declare that never again means now.”