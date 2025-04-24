WATCH: Former Iran deputy FM – ‘Trump is vulgar, doesn’t keep his word, and can’t be trusted’

Former Deputy Foreign Minister and top Khamenei advisor Mohammad-Javad Larijani declared that Iran is engaging in nuclear negotiations reluctantly, lashing out at the U.S. by calling Americans “brats, lunatics, and egocentric.”

Palestinian Analyst Munir Shafiq on Al-Jazeera TV: More People Have Been Killed in Sudan Than in Gaza in the Past Two Years, But Nobody Cares about Them; The Blood of Palestinians Is Precious and There Are Demonstrations at Universities Everywhere pic.twitter.com/zE6xVzzcG9 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 24, 2025