Search

WATCH: Former Iran deputy FM – ‘Trump is vulgar, doesn’t keep his word, and can’t be trusted’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-iran-deputy-fm-trump-is-vulgar-doesnt-keep-his-word-and-cant-be-trusted/
Email Print

Former Deputy Foreign Minister and top Khamenei advisor Mohammad-Javad Larijani declared that Iran is engaging in nuclear negotiations reluctantly, lashing out at the U.S. by calling Americans “brats, lunatics, and egocentric.”

>