Female warriors step into IDF combat roles in record numbers

By Jewish Breaking News

Women have served in Israel’s military since 1948, but their roles have expanded dramatically over the decades.

Originally established with the Women’s Corps in 1949, female service was championed by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion both as a security necessity and as a pillar of social equality.

Now, Ben-Gurion’s vision has evolved into something remarkable.

Female soldiers make up over a third of IDF personnel and nearly a quarter of all officers, with access to 92% of military positions.

IDF draft figures for the months of March and April further reveal an inspiring surge in patriotic commitment.

Most impressive was the Artillery Corps, recording an overwhelming 142% of expected female conscripts.

Combat Intelligence Collection units followed close behind at 132%, while light infantry units in the Border Defense Corps showed similar strength at 129%.

Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue teams also reported 132% turnout, and even the Air Force’s air defense array exceeded recruitment targets of patriotic Israeli women with 115% turnout.

“There is huge progress in this respect over the last few years,” Brig. Gen. (ret.) Meir Elran tells Media Line.

“The number of women in combat roles is growing constantly, and the quality of service—positions taken by women in Israeli military combat units—is becoming more prevalent and meaningful.”

Post Oct. 7, the IDF has dramatically intensified its efforts to recruit women into combat units to address critical personnel shortages on multiple fronts.

Sweeping media campaigns featuring real female soldiers sharing their experiences from border units and intelligence teams have gained significant traction across Instagram and TikTok.

The IDF has also introduced a groundbreaking pilot program enabling women to serve as combat soldiers in Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504, which specializes in sensitive intelligence operations critical to national security.