Haley slams AOC: ‘Why does Israel get under your skin?’

By World Israel News Staff

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tweeted a list of the few members of Congress who voted against a resolution affirming that Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state.” The resolution, passed on Tuesday, also condemns antisemitism and pledges that the U.S. “will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.”

“We’re taking names,” Haley posted on Wednesday, listing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Andre Carson, Delia Ramirez, and Ayanna Pressley.

“These 9 members of Congress believe Israel is racist. We will remember this vote,” Haley wrote.

“Oooh, a list!” AOC tweeted in response. “Remember to call it ‘People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong’ or alternatively, ‘People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians.'”

To which Haley responded:

“Why does Israel get under your skin?. Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don’t get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela. You all would fit in great with the antisemites at the United Nations.”

Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, has been one of the Jewish state’s most staunch defenders against anti-Israel propaganda.

Ahead of the 2020 U.S. election, she warned that if Joe Biden wins, he would undo all the good that former president Donald Trump did for Israel.