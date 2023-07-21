Haley slams AOC: ‘Why does Israel get under your skin?’ July 21, 2023 Nikki Haley (Screen grab/YouTube and Shutterstock)(Screen grab/YouTube and Shutterstock)Haley slams AOC: ‘Why does Israel get under your skin?’ Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/haley-slams-aoc-why-does-israel-get-under-your-skin/ Email Print “Why does Israel get under your skin? Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? By World Israel News Staff South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tweeted a list of the few members of Congress who voted against a resolution affirming that Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state.” The resolution, passed on Tuesday, also condemns antisemitism and pledges that the U.S. “will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.” “We’re taking names,” Haley posted on Wednesday, listing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Andre Carson, Delia Ramirez, and Ayanna Pressley. “These 9 members of Congress believe Israel is racist. We will remember this vote,” Haley wrote. “Oooh, a list!” AOC tweeted in response. “Remember to call it ‘People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong’ or alternatively, ‘People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians.'” Oooh, a list! 📝 Remember to call it “People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong” or alternatively, “People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians” https://t.co/zbOc9YdFbj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2023 To which Haley responded: “Why does Israel get under your skin?. Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don’t get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela. You all would fit in great with the antisemites at the United Nations.” Why does Israel get under your skin? Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don’t get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela. You all would fit in great with the anti-Semites at the United Nations. https://t.co/arE9BTwWtb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 20, 2023 Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, has been one of the Jewish state’s most staunch defenders against anti-Israel propaganda. Ahead of the 2020 U.S. election, she warned that if Joe Biden wins, he would undo all the good that former president Donald Trump did for Israel. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAntisemitismAOCJoe BidenNikki HaleyTrump administrationUS-Israel relations