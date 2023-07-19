US House overwhelmingly passes pro-Israel resolution affirming support, ‘not a racist or apartheid state’

The resolution, which passed 412-9, came days after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that Israel is a racist state.



By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A measure reiterating U.S. support for Israel and denouncing antisemitism was passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday with a 412-9 vote, in a display of bipartisan cooperation for the Jewish state.

The resolution stated that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state,” condemns antisemitism, and pledges that the U.S. “will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.”

The measure came days after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that Israel is a “racist state.” She was widely condemned by other Democrats, and later issued a quasi-apology.

Notably, Jayapal herself voted in favor of the symbolic resolution, which was introduced by Republicans but passed overwhelmingly in a bipartisan show of support.

“We look at Israel as the most important partner in the Middle East. It’s critical for the US Congress to send a unified message that we stand with Israel and that we unequivocally support our Jewish communities,” said Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), one of the measure’s sponsors.

Pfluger added that the timing of the bill was symbolic, as Congress was preparing to welcome Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a speech – which several far-left Democrats announced they were planning to skip.

“I hope we have 435 ‘yes’ votes and no ‘no’ votes,” Pfluger said in a video he posted on his Twitter account before the vote took place. “Unfortunately, it appears that some Democrats will not side with Israel.”

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY, Rashida Tlaib (MI), Jamaal Bowman (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN) and Ayanna Pressley (MA), all members of the left-wing “Squad” of lawmakers, were among those who voted “no.” Only one lawmaker, Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MI), voted “present.”

In a speech explaining her no vote, Tlaib doubled down on her assertion that “Israel is an apartheid state,” a comment she has made repeatedly throughout her political career.