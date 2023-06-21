Hunter’s Sweet Plea Deal – opinion

Donald Trump is looking at hundreds of years in prison, while Hunter Biden will likely get two years’ probation. Welcome to the Left’s surreal and twisted world of equal justice.

By Robert Spencer, FrontPage Magazine

The defenders of justice in America have finally gotten around to dealing with America’s first son, Hunter Biden, the crack-addled patron of hookers who became a highly-paid natural gas company executive and then an artist whose paintings sell for more money than Pablo Picasso’s, all because his last name is Biden and he can provide, for the right price, access to his foggy old man, who happens to bear the title of president of the United States.

Hunter is not, however, facing the music for his blatant influence-peddling, or for any of the other crimes that his notorious laptop reveals. Instead, he is getting a slap on the wrist for a few token infractions, so that Gestapo chief Merrick Garland and his henchmen can brush aside charges of a two-tier justice system: “Whaddeya mean, we go after patriots but not Leftists? Look: we prosecuted Hunter Biden!” Sure you did, Merrick. Maybe some rubes will fall for this.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that “President Biden’s son Hunter has reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail.” This is not exactly akin to getting Al Capone on tax evasion. This is simply a charade, an empty exercise in charging Hunter with something, anything, in order to take the wind out of the sails of those who claim that the Biden regime is relentlessly persecuting its principal opponent, Donald Trump, while turning a blind eye to actual crimes committed by Leftists such as Hillary Clinton, as well as Old Joe and Hunter himself.

Hunter Biden is looking at “about two years probation” and will be required to “enter a diversion program,” if anyone is actually going to be paying attention to whether or not he does so, but he could have been and should have been facing much worse. Back in Sept. 2020, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Finance issued a report noting that while his father was vice president, Hunter Biden was “paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch” for his presence on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Hunter’s presence on this board caused a great many problems. The report notes that “the Obama administration knew that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic and did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine.” What’s more, “in early 2015 the former Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, George Kent, raised concerns to officials in Vice President Joe Biden’s office about the perception of a conflict of interest with respect to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board.

Kent’s concerns went unaddressed, and in September 2016, he emphasized in an email to his colleagues, ‘Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.’” It was more than just awkward. It was inexcusable, and it was clear evidence of corruption.

No one seems particularly concerned about Hunter’s presence on Burisma’s board now, yet it is a clear red flag. Hunter Biden had no educational background or experience in the natural gas industry. What’s more, he was a dissolute crack addict who consorted with prostitutes. If he had not been the son of the vice president of the United States, does anyone really believe that Burisma would have offered him this lucrative job? Hunter’s very presence on Burisma’s board was prima facie evidence of influence-peddling, as is his new career as an artist.

To be a struggling artist is a cultural cliché going back to Vincent Van Gogh shivering in a garret while producing world-historical masterpieces that the public wouldn’t come to appreciate until after his tragic death. Artist Hunter, however, has paid no such dues. Even though he took up painting late in life and you can find more compelling artworks on sale for a hundred bucks at the local frame store, Hunter’s paintings have commanded eye-watering prices up to $500,000, although the latest batch was positively bargain-basement stuff, going for only $85,000. Could it be that people are snatching up Hunter’s daubings in order to get a few minutes of face time with the alleged president? You bet your life. But no one cares, least of all Merrick Garland.

Donald Trump is looking at hundreds of years in prison, essentially for the crime of bucking the Leftist establishment. Hunter Biden, on the other hand, is a protected member of that establishment. And so there is one system of justice for Trump and quite another for Hunter. Blind justice? Not in America. Not anymore.