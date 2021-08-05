IAF strikes Lebanon after rocket attacks cause massive fire in northern Israel

Former IDF chief Gen. Amos Yadlin told Radio103 FM that the incident underscored the seriousness of the internal chaos currently sweeping Lebanon and that the IDF’s highest priority should be proving that Israel will always respond forcefully to incidents like that.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The Israeli Air Force struck targets in Lebanon in the early hours of Thursday morning, almost a day after three rockets were fired from Lebanese territory towards Israel.

According to an IAF statement, Israeli jets struck the sites from which the rockets had been launched, along with a previous launch site.

Thursday’s strike marked the first time Israeli fighter jets have carried out attacks in southern Lebanon since 2014.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה״ל בשטח לבנון הלילה: pic.twitter.com/ikHz48yrxU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 5, 2021

While no group has officially taken responsibility for the launches, it’s believed that a Palestinian terror group based in Lebanon is behind the attack.

Such groups have launched more than 12 rockets towards Israeli territory since May 2021.

“Not only is rocket fire from Lebanon at Israeli civilians an act of terrorism, it also is indicative of the Lebanese government’s lack of governance of terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon,” read a statement on Twitter from the IDF.

“The Lebanese government is responsible for all attacks from Lebanon.”

Rocket sirens wailed in northern Israel on Wednesday in the municipalities of Kiryat Shemona, Tel Hai, and Kfar Giladi.

Two of the rockets landed in Israeli territory, with one sparking a massive fire outside of Kiryat Shemona that destroyed swathes of farmland belonging to Moshav Misgav Am.

RAW FOOTAGE: 3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon. In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Sf3754RqRU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

No casualties were reported.

Former IDF chief Gen. Amos Yadlin told Radio103 FM that the incident underscored the seriousness of the internal chaos currently sweeping Lebanon.

Because Lebanon does not have a government at the moment, Yadlin said, it is difficult for international actors to demand accountability for the rocket launches.

“The Americans and the French would [normally] be the ones to stop Lebanon, but not only does the Lebanese state get a pass because it basically does not exist, Hezbollah also gets a pass. This approach is very problematic…

“What if the rocket hit Kiryat Shemona? Instead of hitting a field of thorns, what if it hit a nearby shopping center and, God forbid, we had five killed?”

Yadlin said that the IDF’s highest priority should be proving that Israel will always respond forcefully to incidents like that.

“The next step is to warn Hezbollah and explain to them that they have a lot to lose, and to renew the deterrence in southern Lebanon,” he added.