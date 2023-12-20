Iceland threatens to pull out of Eurovision Song Contest unless Israel disqualified for ‘killing children’

Israeli singer Noa Kirel at the 2022 ACUM Awards ceremony for Hebrew Song near Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed Israel’s eligibility, highlighting Eurovision’s non-political nature.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Iceland has threatened to withdraw from Eurovision next year unless Israel is disqualified from the song contest over the IDF’s “killing of civilians and innocent children” in Gaza.

In a statement, the Association of Composers and Lyricists of Iceland (FTT) called for Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RÚV) to withdraw if Israel participates, comparing it to Russia’s ban in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

“We all have a duty to take a stand against war and the killing of civilians and innocent children,” the group said about Israel’s war with Hamas following the October 7 massacre that saw the murder of 1200 Israelis, 240 abducted and 4,000 wounded.

“We always have the choice not to put our name to such things, whether we are individuals or state institutions,” the FTT said.

The FTT stressed the importance of taking a stand against war and emphasized the contest’s positive spirit.

“We owe it to the nations that act with military force to not share with them in an event that is always characterised by joy and optimism.”

Despite the request, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed Israel’s eligibility, highlighting Eurovision’s non-political nature and its role in uniting audiences through music. The EBU’s statement reiterated that participation is based on broadcasters, not governments, and the Israel Broadcasting Authority complies with all competition rules.

The controversy adds to the debate over the intersection of politics and cultural events. Israel, a long-time participant in Eurovision, has faced similar calls in the past. The issue has gained traction amid broader discussions about the role of cultural institutions in political matters.

It isn’t the first time Iceland has taken a stand against Israel. The Icelandic band Hatari, which took part in the 2019 contest in Israel, waved Palestinian flags during the final. The country was fined for violating the rules of making political statements.

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel finished in third place at last year’s final in Liverpool behind Sweden and Finland. Kirel took the stage shortly after a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with the Gaza-based terrorist group firing intermittent rockets at southern Israeli communities and Israeli responding with aerial strikes. Kirel said she was dedicating her performance to Israeli residents of communities near the Gaza border.

She triggered a diplomatic spat with the Polish government after she told Israeli media that receiving the maximum 12 points from Poland was especially meaningful to her, as her family had been victims of the Holocaust in Poland.

The May 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Malmo, Sweden — a city with a heavy Muslim population that has been the site of antisemitic attacks for years.