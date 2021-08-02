IDF captures 4 armed infiltrators on Gaza border

There were no injuries in the incident.

By TPS World Israel News

IDF forces operating on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip were successful in thwarting two attempts by armed Gaza to infiltrate Israel on Sunday night.

In the first incident, the IDF captured a man armed with a knife and a wire cutter.

The second incident involved three infiltrators armed with two knives.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Infiltration attempts from Gaza into Israel occur several times a week. While they are often attempts by employment-seekers to enter Israel illegally, the IDF treats all incidents as a potential terror attack.

In mid-July, the Israeli army detained four infiltrators from the Strip in two separate incidents. The IDF arrested three men overnight who were armed with knives.

In a separate incident that day, a lone man was spotted by the IDF after successfully crossing from Gaza into Israel. IDF soldiers detained the man, who was found to be unarmed.

World Israel News contributed to this report.