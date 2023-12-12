IDF destroys explosives lab, defeats terrorist squad in Jenin

Palestinian terrorists at funeral of three terrorists killed in a raid by Israeli security forces last night in Jenin, September 20, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The IDF 636 unit spotted the terrorists as they launched an attack which was then thwarted by a strike from an IAF aircraft.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Tuesday morning, an IAF strike eliminated a terror squad in Jenin after the terrorists threw explosives and fired at IDF troops on the ground.

This follows a counterterrorism operation launched by the Shin Bet, Border Patrol, and the IDF in the city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp on Monday night.

Bulldozers were used to dig up IEDs (improvised explosive devices) buried in the roads.

The operation achieved its goal of seizing weapons, and ammunition and destroying an explosives laboratory.

Terror tunnels and an observation war room were also discovered and destroyed.

The terror squad attacked the IDF presumably in retaliation for this operation, and four terrorists were killed in the IAF airstrike.

On Tuesday, the IDF continued its operation in Jenin detaining dozens of terror suspects.

Heavy explosions could be heard on Palestinian footage of the incident, and in addition to clashing with the IDF, Palestinian terrorist factions fought each other.

The IDF detained and questioned terror suspects also in Kafr Qallil, Silwad, Dheisheh, and Nahalin. In these areas, the IDF seized rifles, ammunition, and explosives.

Last week, in the city of Jenin, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police discovered and destroyed two terror tunnels and three facilities used to produce explosives.

The groups worked overnight under the command of the Menashe Brigade with reservists from Dudevan and LOTAR special forces.

After battling terrorists, the IDF arrested suspects and dismantled the facilities, deactivated explosives, and confiscated significant amounts of ammunition and military supplies.

During the fight with terrorists, one IDF soldier was injured after a terrorist threw an explosive device.

The IDF has been quite active in other areas of Judea and Samara and arrested sixteen wanted terrorists, three of whom were Hamas-affiliated.

In Tammum, they exchanged gunfire with terrorists, who initiated the attack by throwing explosives.