Islamic Jihad chief in Jenin eliminated in Israeli counter-terror operation

Zubeidi and another terrorist identified as Hussam Hanon were found dead along with three M-16 rifles and cartridges they had used during the shootout.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Zubeidi, the commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp was killed during a counter-terror raid, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday.

Zubeidi was responsible for ordering and personally carrying out a number of shooting attacks on Israelis in northern Samaria.

During the raid, Palestinians in the camp fired on the soldiers and threw explosives.

The IDF said soldiers surrounded the building where Zubeidi and other terrorists were holed up and fired at the building. After searching the building, Zubeidi and another terrorist identified as Hussam Hanon were found dead along with three M-16 rifles and cartridges they had used during the shootout.

Another 17 wanted Palestinians were arrested. Soldiers confiscated seven weapons, improvised explosive devices, ammunition, and military equipment.

Among the attacks Zubeidi is linked to was a drive-by shooting in May which killed Meir Tamari, a father of two, and another shooting attack in which a civilian and four soldiers were injured.

On Tuesday night, in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho, soldiers found and destroyed explosives. Meanwhile, in Hebron, five wanted Palestinians were arrested, including a senior Hamas official. Several Hamas flags were confiscated.

Since Oct. 7, more than 2,000 wanted Palestinians have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom about 1,100 are associated with Hamas.