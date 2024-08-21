IDF kills Iranian-linked terrorist in Lebanon who directed attacks in Judea, Samaria

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 17, 2024. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Israeli air force strike kills Khalil Al-Maqdah, a Hezbollah terrorist and agent for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who directed weapons smuggling and terror attacks in Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s air force on Wednesday killed a senior Hezbollah terrorist who also served as an agent of Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IDF announced Wednesday afternoon.

In an airstrike conducted in the Sidon district of southern Lebanon Wednesday, Israeli warplanes struck a Hezbollah position, based on intelligence collected by the Shin Bet internal security agency and Military Intelligence.

One terrorist, identified as Khalil Hussein Khalil al-Maqdah, was killed in the strike, Israeli’s military said.

Khalil was the brother of Munir al-Maqdah, a Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon and fellow member of the IRGC.

The two worked together in the service of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and were involved in directing attacks and transferring funds and weapons to terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria.

In March 2024, weapons smuggled into Judea and Samaria were transferred to cells recruited and directed by the terrorist infrastructure of Khalil and Munir al-Maqdah in Lebanon.

The brothers were responsible for the transfer of weapons to Israel and the orchestration of attacks are Iranian officials, led by Javad Ghafari, head of Unit 4000, the Special Operations Branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and Essagh Bakri, commander of Unit 840, the Quds Force’s special operations unit.

“The IDF and Shin Bet are working to locate and prevent Iranian weapons from being smuggled into Judea and Samaria and to thwart the terrorist cells recruited by Iranian agents and their proxies,” an IDF spokesman said.

|The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to carry out proactive measures to monitor and thwart any activities that endanger the security of the State of Israel and its citizens, in order to expose and undermine Iranian efforts to carry out terrorist activities against the State of Israel.”