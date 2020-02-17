IDF troops discover body of suspect in shooting attack that injured soldier

The IDF said it appears that the assailant in a shooting near Dolev was killed during the attack and did not escape, contrary to initial reports.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

A terrorist who fired on Israeli soldiers stationed on Route 463 near the Israeli community of Dolev a week and a half ago was killed by the troops’ gunfire and did not flee the scene, as was initially thought, the IDF revealed.

An IDF spokesperson stated Monday that following an operational and intelligence effort by all the security forces and after extensive scans, IDF fighters located on Monday a body that is suspected of being that of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack on February 6.

An IDF soldier in his early 20s was lightly injured in the exchange of fire by a bullet that grazed his head. He was treated by Israeli medics at the scene and then taken to a Tel Aviv hospital for further treatment.

The terrorist’s body was found under tangled vegetation, near an M16 assault rifle and a handgun.

The IDF initially estimated that the terrorist had fled the scene, but apparently the Nachshon Battalion fighters who were surprised by the terrorist’s shooting at the intersection responded with accurate fire and eliminated the terrorist who ambushed them.

The shooting attack in the Binyamin Region was the third terror attack that day.

Earlier that day, an Arab terrorist shot and lightly injured a police officer at the entrance to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Policemen at the site shot and killed the terrorist.

Before that, an Arab terrorist rammed his car into a group of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem, injuring 12 soldiers, one of whom is in serious condition. He was captured several hours later.