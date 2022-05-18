‘Preparing for the real thing’: US, IDF to simulate strike on Iran

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi (r) led an honor guard to receive the new CENTCOM commander, General Michael Kurilla, May 18, 2022. (IDF/Twitter)

The exercise will take place within Israel’s month-long drill, dubbed “Chariots of Fire.”

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The American air force will join an Israeli drill in two weeks that will practice hitting Iran, Channel 13 reported Tuesday evening.

U.S. jets that will conduct air-to-air refueling of a number of Israeli war planes, simulating an airstrike on the Islamic Republic. CENTCOM commander General Eric Corella already landed Tuesday to lead the coordination effort between the air forces, the report said.

While the air force practices hitting Israel’s enemy far away, ground forces will concurrently engage in multi-front “battles” in order to sharpen the IDF’s abilities to contend with many threats at once. This includes dealing with even worse violence from the Arab-Israeli sector than that which occurred in mixed cities during last May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The joint drill can only be seen as a warning to the Islamic Republic at a time when the chances of the U.S. signing back onto the nuclear accord with Iran seem to be fading. Iran has time and again threatened to attack Israel and, according to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, it will soon have enough enriched uranium to construct a nuclear weapon.

Iran also threatens Israel more immediately by continuing to build up the missile forces of its terror proxies on Israel’s borders. It also has Islamic Republican Guard Corps units stationed in Syria, which Israel hits regularly in an effort to derail further Iranian entrenchment so close to home.

The training run will take place within an intense, month-long drill that began last week, dubbed “Chariots of Fire.” Encompassing all Israeli forces simultaneously, it is simulating combat scenarios on air, sea, land and in cyberspace and is Israel’s largest military exercise ever.

Thousands of regular and reserve troops are taking part, with the aim, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, of “upgrad[ing] our capabilities in preparing for the real thing.”