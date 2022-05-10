‘Prepared for any scenario’: IDF begins Israel’s largest-ever military exercise

R-L: PM Naftali Bennett, DM Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi participate in “Chariots of Fire” military exercise, May 10, 2022. (Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense)

“We neither seek out nor want conflict but we are prepared for any scenario that comes,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz participated Tuesday in the IDF “Chariots of Fire” exercise, at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Also present were IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the prime minister’s military secretary, the head of the IDF Operations Branch, the head of the IDF Intelligence Branch and additional senior officials.

🔥 ‘CHARIOTS OF FIRE’🔥 We have just begun our largest military exercise in decades. Soldiers from every part of the IDF will train together over the next month to increase our defensive readiness and preparedness—on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 9, 2022

Bennett and Gantz were briefed on combat scenarios on all fronts; a fundamental and in-depth discussion was held on the operational concept for achieving a decisive result and victory.

Also discussed were three efforts: multi-dimensional maneuvering in enemy territory, vigorous and powerful live-fire strikes, and cyber and multi-dimensional defense.

“The ‘Chariots of Fire’ exercise – one of the longest in IDF history – is underway. It simulates a simultaneous conflict on multiple fronts, with all that entails,” Bennett stated.

The exercise “will help upgrade our capabilities in preparing for the real thing,” the prime minister said.

“At the same time, there is extensive and reinforced IDF operational activity…This is the actual situation of the State of Israel again.

“We neither seek out nor want conflict but we are prepared for any scenario that comes. The enemy knows that if he drags us into a conflict – he will pay an unbearably heavy price.

“The Israeli public needs to know that the State of Israel is stronger than all of our enemies combined and we will always be ready for this on every point.”

Gantz said that “safeguarding the security of the State of Israel is tied to two anchors: The use of force and building up the force in continuous process over the years. The IDF knows how to do both.”

According to Gantz, “the visits by the political leadership to this exercise are important, and while the political leadership needs to make the decisions, its ability to make decisions is substantially and prominently linked to understanding what is possible and what is needed. Our cooperation in this context, on this exercise, is really what makes this exercise possible…

“The coming weeks will upgrade the level of security of the State of Israel,” he said.