Iran accuses Israel of exploiting Holocaust to cover up its ‘crimes’

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

Iran’s Foreign Ministry claimed in a statement on Friday that Israel is exploiting the Holocaust in order to cover up its crimes.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement following the United Nations General Assembly passing a resolution to combat Holocaust denial.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the Holocaust resolution … is that the racist Zionist regime abuses international bodies to cover up its daily crimes against Palestinians, which unfortunately have the unconditional support of the West these days,” the statement said.

“The faux Zionist regime has constantly attempted to exploit victims of World War II and Jews as justification for its egregious and aggressive acts,” the statement continued.

It noted, “This regime and its leaders have over the past seven decades committed all acts of criminality and especially crimes against humanity against the people of Palestine and the peoples of regional countries by violating international law. Genocide, assassinations, ethnic cleansing, the demolition of houses, and siege are some of the crimes that the Zionist regime is constantly in the process of committing.”

“In spite of the solid will of the international community, Israel remains the sole racist regime with an expansionist ideology,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry statement concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on his Facebook page on Friday that “the State of Israel is not ours ‘thanks’ to the Holocaust, but because the Land of Israel is, and always has been, the home of the Jewish people.”

“Only a State of Israel that is strong, secure, independent, vibrant, diverse, free and united, will ensure the existence of the Jewish people,” Bennett stated, without mentioning Iran in his post.

An Israeli official who did respond directly to the Iranian statement is Israel’s Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, who wrote on his Twitter account:

“Only one country rejected the UN resolution condemning Holocaust denial. The same country [is] bent on destroying the Jewish state. The same country [is] now aspiring to develop nuclear weapons.”