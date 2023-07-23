Iran jeers at Netanyahu for ‘crisis of heart’ amid protest ‘crisis in Zionist regime’

By World Israel News Staff

Iran took the opportunity on Sunday to jeer at the turbulent situation in Israel, simultaneously using Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s health complications as fodder for their jibes.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani posted a satirical comment on Twitter in Farsi: “The Zionist regime’s PM’s heart seems to have a battery these days, as per news reports,” he tweeted, referencing the recent report of Netanyahu’s pacemaker surgery following a serious heart incident.

“However, it is evident that the internal crisis plaguing the Zionist entity is far more profound than the PM’s health concerns,” Kanaani further jabbed.

Earlier this month Kanaani commented on Israel’s internal discord, suggesting it could be a precursor to the country’s inevitable downfall.

“The criminal Zionists, who have occupied lands for years, tried hard to depict their spurious regime as the most democratic entity in West Asia,” he wrote in a July 14 tweet.

“But the authoritarian Zionist regime has now been unmasked as it crushes the protesters with brutality. The protest leaders have alerted Netanyahu about Israel’s potential implosion,” he added in his tweet.

In another tweet on July 16, Kanaani accused the Western media of portraying the protests as a showcase of Israel’s “pseudo-democracy.”

In yet another post on the same day, Kanaani falsely claimed that the Israeli law enforcement suppressed the protests by “employing the most sophisticated violent means against the demonstrators and hiding the actual number of fatalities, injuries, and arrests made by the security forces.”

Iran was recently rebuked by the United Nations for executing protesters with a “chilling” indifference following an inquiry into the regime’s response to the widespread protests that swept the nation last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who violated the strict women’s dress code based on Islamic sharia law.

The death toll from those protests could be as high as 5,000, according to experts.

Also on Sunday, a member of Islamic Jihad told Arabic-language media that the unrest in Israel provided a golden opportunity for terror groups to attack.

“The Zionist entity is also facing real crises and suffering from significant internal disagreements,” Nasser Abu Sharif, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad terror group, told Al Quds Radio, according to an Arutz Sheva report.

“We are standing before a historical moment which we must utilize for war against the Zionist entity, which is facing real and large crises,” he said.

“Therefore, the Palestinian nation is facing a new stage, and standing before a historic opportunity which it must utilize for fighting and the conflict for the sake of the Palestinian problem, and to achieve victory and remove the occupation from the Palestinian land.”