Iran may retaliate against Israel in a matter of days – Bloomberg

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tabriz, Feb. 17, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

The report indicates that high-precision missiles or drones could be used in the attack.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Contrary to an earlier report by CNN, Bloomberg reports that Iran may be planning to attack Israel in a matter of days in retaliation for an airstrike in Damascus that killed two IRGC generals and other terrorists.

Bloomberg reported that both US and Israeli intelligence indicated that an Iran attack may be imminent.

This contradicts a CNN report that US officials believed Iran would refrain from attacking Israel directly for fear of evoking a dramatic response from the US.

Up until now, Iran has used proxy terror organizations, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis to strike against Israel.

Iran ramped up its rhetoric against the Jewish State following the airstrike that killed a senior Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) official Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus along with his deputy general and others.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened Israeli embassies abroad, and shortly following the strike, he said on Iranian State TV, “When they attacked our consulate area, it was like they attacked our territory.”

He added, “The evil regime must be punished, and it will be punished.”

Although Israel hasn’t claimed responsibility for the attacks, it is generally assumed that Israel was behind the strikes that killed the IRGC terrorists.

According to media reports, Israel will launch devastating strikes against Iran’s sensitive nuclear development sites if Tehran directly attacks within its borders.

Both sides seem to be bracing for impact with the IDF cancelling leave for combat units and the Iranian army put on high alert.

Elaph News reported that the Israeli air force has been carrying out drills in recent days aimed at simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and infrastructure.

In addition, Iran is operating a smuggling network spanning much of the region to smuggle a deluge of weapons, including handguns, assault rifles, and other small arms into Palestinian Authority-controlled areas in Judea and Samaria.