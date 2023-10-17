Iran threatens ‘preemptive strike’ against Israelis ‘in their own home’

“In the coming hours, any preemptive action against the Zionist regime is conceivable,” says Iranian Foreign Minister.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that Iran may attack Israel via its proxy groups in the region, framing such an offensive as a “preemptive” strike against Jerusalem.

“In the coming hours, any preemptive action against the Zionist regime is conceivable,” Amir-Abdollahian told an Iranian government-controlled TV outlet.

Speaking about a recent meeting in Lebanon with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Amir-Abdollahian said that “the leaders of the resistance will not allow the Zionist regime to do whatever it wants in Gaza and then go to other fronts of the resistance.”

Amir-Abdollahian stressed that “if the war crimes of the Zionist regime are not stopped, new fronts will be opened and this issue will be inevitable.”

When asked specifically about what such a move by Iran would entail, Amir-Abdollahian demurred and stated that “every possibility is conceivable…no party can be indifferent to the continuation of these crimes.”

He claimed that an Iranian-led offensive on Israel would be an act of self-defense by the Islamic regime.

“If we do not defend Gaza today, tomorrow we will have to deal with the phosphorus bombs of the regime in our own hospitals,” he said, in a reference to a debunked allegation that Israel uses chemical weapons against its enemies.

“An opportunity has been obtained for us to stop the Zionists inside their own home,” he added.

In an earlier statement during a visit to Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian bemoaned what he said was a lack of action on the part of the United Nations and international community to stop Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas.

“Based on my understanding of the situation, I warn the war criminals and their supporters in the region to stop Israel’s crimes against civilians before it is too late, maybe it will be too late in a few hours,” he said.

“There is still a political opportunity to avoid a widespread crisis in the region. Today, I will meet with the representative of the UN secretary-general in the region and I will say that there is still a political opportunity, but tomorrow is too late.”