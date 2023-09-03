Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad meet to ‘coordinate’ against ‘Zionist enemy’

Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah meets with Hamas deputy politburo head Saleh al-Arouri and Ziyad al-Nakhala, secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, in Lebanon on September 2nd, 2023. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Senior terror leaders hold tripartite summit to plot against Israel, release statement affirming their commitment to attacks against the Jewish state.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

The head of the Hezbollah terror group hosted senior officials from the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups in Lebanon over the weekend, with the goal of unifying their efforts to attack the State of Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, hosted Hamas deputy politburo head Saleh al-Arouri and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala at an undisclosed location in Lebanon on Saturday, according to media reports.

Channel 13 News reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also met with Nasrallah, shortly after the tripartite meeting between the terror group chiefs.

In a statement following the meeting, Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad expressed their “permanent and firm position” regarding the struggle “against the Zionist enemy, toward the occupation, and toward the importance of coordination and daily contact between the resistance movements — especially in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.”

The terror summit came on the heels of rising tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border and a spate of deadly terror attacks.

2023 has so far been the deadliest year in Israel for terror, in terms of Israelis killed, since the Second Intifada.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have attributed the rise in terror attacks to Iranian funding and pressure on its “cancerous proxies” to launch offensives against Israel.

“Hamas and the other Iranian proxies understand very well that we will fight with all means against their attempts to use terrorism against us – in Judea and Samaria, Gaza and everywhere else,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting last week.

“Whoever tries to hurt us, whoever finances and organizes, whoever dispatches terrorists against Israel, will pay the full price.”

Senior terrorists, including Hamas’ al-Arouri, interpreted the remarks as a warning by Israel that it would resume targeted assassinations, including in foreign countries.

Speaking to a Lebanese pro-Hezbollah outlet last week, al-Arouri said that Hamas is “preparing for an all-out war, and we are closely discussing the prospects of this war with all relevant parties.”