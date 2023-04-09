Terror summit: Hamas, Hezbollah officials brainstorm on attacking Israel from multiple fronts

Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah (right) speaks with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh (left) in Beirut on April 9th, 2023. (Telegram/Screenshot)

Since the start of the Passover holiday on Tuesday evening, Israel has been targeted by rocket fire from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.



By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials met in Beirut on Sunday morning, as tensions in the region rose following rocket launches against Israel from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria and retaliatory IAF airstrikes.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah hosted Ismail Haniyeh, the chair of Hamas’ political wing, and Saleh al-Arouri, the head of Hamas’ operations in Judea and Samaria and who is widely believed to be responsible for plotting numerous deadly terror attacks against Israelis.

According to reports from Hezbollah-affiliated media translated by Ynet, the men discussed “the latest developments in occupied Palestine, the Al-Aqsa events and the increase in resistance activity in [Judea and Samaria] and Gaza.”

The terror leaders also spoke about “political developments in the region” and “the readiness of the resistance axis to deal with the situation and its possible implications.”

Notably, a senior Iranian official is currently visiting Damascus. Ismail Qaani, the head of the Quds Force, which is part of the IRGC, has been in Syria for several days.

Intelligence analysts have suggested that the multi-front attacks against Israel are being coordinated and supported by Iranian authorities. Iran funds both the southern Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group and the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Tehran also maintains numerous assets and militia groups throughout Syria.

In recent years, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Iranian outposts and soldiers in Syria, with two senior IRGC officials being killed in an IAF bombing last week.

According to a New York Times report citing Israeli and U.S. intelligence officials, Iran is planning to target Israeli-owned vessels traveling through the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea.

Last year, an Iranian drone attacked an oil tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire.