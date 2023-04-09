IAF pounds Syria after 6 rockets fired on Golan Heights

“The IDF considers the Syrian state responsible for everything that happens on its territory and will not allow attempts to violate Israel’s sovereignty,” said a military spokesman shortly after the strikes were carried out.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli Air Force launched retaliatory airstrikes on targets in Syria, after six rockets were fired from the country towards Israel’s northern Golan Heights region.

In two separate barrages several hours apart, rockets were launched towards communities in the Lower Galilee, causing air raid sirens to wail and residents to seek shelter.

There were no casualties or property damage reported to be caused by the rockets.

At least one of the rockets exploded in an open area near the communities of Avnei Eitan and Natur at around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning.

One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while several others fell short in Syria. At least one rocket ended up landing in an open area near an unpopulated area in Jordan.

Shortly after the second salvo of rockets, the IAF attacked the sites in southern Syria from which the rockets had been launched in Syria.

The Jerusalem Brigade, a relatively unknown Palestinian terror group, took responsibility for firing the rockets, according to Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen.

Both Israeli and Syrian officials noted that the IAF also struck targets near Damascus.

“The IDF considers the Syrian state responsible for everything that happens on its territory and will not allow attempts to violate Israel’s sovereignty,” read a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit shortly after the strikes were carried out.

The rocket launches from Syria on Saturday marked the third front from which Israel had been attacked in as many days.

On Thursday – the day of the Passover holiday – Israel faced an unprecedented barrage of rockets fired on northern towns from Lebanon. It was the largest salvo of rockets originating from Lebanon since the 2006 war.

That same day, Gazan terror groups bombarded southern Israel communities with rockets launched from the coastal enclave.