ANARCHY: Arabs rioters start fire in al-Aqsa mosque, attack police

Footage released by Israeli police shows Arab rioters barricading themselves inside the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, preventing Muslim worshippers from entering, setting off fireworks and throwing rocks at police – as well as starting a fire inside the mosque.