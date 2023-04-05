ANARCHY: Arabs rioters start fire in al-Aqsa mosque, attack police

Footage released by Israeli police shows Arab rioters barricading themselves inside the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, preventing Muslim worshippers from entering, setting off fireworks and throwing rocks at police – as well as starting a fire inside the mosque.

1/9 The Israel Police arrested and removed over 350 individuals that violently barricaded themselves in the Temple Mount, including masked individuals, stone and firework hurlers/throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque pic.twitter.com/XT6sXHNBVt — Israel Police (@israelpolice) April 5, 2023