Crisis Escalates: Iran warns of direct intervention in Gaza conflict as regional dynamics unfold

Iran has issued a stark warning to Israel, threatening direct intervention should Israel launch a ground offensive in Gaza, according to Axios.

By World Israel News Staff

Axios has reported that in a diplomatic move on Saturday, Iran conveyed a message to Israel expressing its desire to avoid further escalation in the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

The message emphasized that while Iran seeks to prevent a regional war, it would feel compelled to intervene if Israel continues its military operations in Gaza.

The communication occurred between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and UN envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland in Beirut, with Wennesland subsequently relaying the message to Israeli officials.

The situation is critical as any direct or indirect involvement by Iran, including support for terrorist groups, could transform the current conflict into a regional war.

The Biden administration has been actively working to dissuade Iran and its ally, Hezbollah, from entering the conflict, evident in the recent deployment of an aircraft carrier group and fighter jets to the region.

During the meeting, Wennesland urged Amir-Abdollahian to assist in preventing the conflict’s spillover into the wider Middle East.

While Iran expressed its reluctance for the conflict to become regional and expressed a willingness to help release civilians held by Hamas, it emphasized certain red lines. Amir-Abdollahian made it clear that continued Israeli military operations, particularly a promised ground offensive in Gaza, would trigger an Iranian response.

Wennesland conveyed Iran’s message to Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, emphasizing diplomatic efforts to release hostages, de-escalate the conflict, and prevent its expansion.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office chose not to comment on the matter, and Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Amir-Abdollahian, in a briefing with reporters in Beirut, underscored the urgency for Israel to halt actions against civilians in Gaza. He referred to potential scenarios devised by Hezbollah and warned of significant consequences for Israel in the face of resistance actions.

The broader context reveals that the conflict between Hamas and Israel, which began on October 7, has led to continued heavy Israeli bombardment in Gaza. Moreover, violence has escalated along the Israel-Lebanon border and in Judea and Samaria, resulting in casualties on both sides.

With over 1,300 Israelis and 2,200 Palestinians killed, the situation remains highly volatile, raising concerns about the potential for further regional escalation.