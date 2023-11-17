Iranian IRGC commander warns Israel to expect further pogroms like Oct. 7

Iran is the main international sponsor of Hamas, providing the Palestinian terror group with funds, arms, and training.

By Ben Cohen, The Algemeiner

The head of the Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) has warned Israel to expect more atrocities like those unleashed by Hamas during the Oct. 7 pogrom.

“Just as the al-Aqsa Storm came from a place the enemy did not calculate, they must wait for other storms that will reach them from where they do not figure out,” Gen. Hossein Salami declared in a speech on Thursday in the city of Isfahan, using the official nomenclature chosen by Hamas to describe its onslaught in southern Israel last month that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people and the seizure of over 200 hostages.

Salami argued that Palestinians in Gaza had created a “quagmire” for Israel and the US “not only on the battlefield but also in politics, intelligence, and security.”

“Gaza will become a burial ground for the Zionists,” Salami continued. “They used to fight inside fortifications and behind walls and thought that those walls would protect them from God’s wrath, but God’s punishment will reach them from where they don’t expect.”

He praised the Palestinians for having “learned from the Qur’an that … the path to happiness passes through the field of defense and patience in the face of adversity, and the promise of God’s dawn, conquest, and victory will be fulfilled on this path.” He predicted the demise of the American and Israeli “empires,” saying that “whenever they act frenziedly it is a sign of their inner collapse because some animals make a lot of noise when they die.”

Salami’s speech came amid speculation that Iran and Hamas were at loggerheads over the Oct. 7 pogrom, with the Iranian regime’s “supreme leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly claiming that Hamas had not provided advance notice of the attack when he met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following the bloodshed.

According to a report by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday, three anonymous Iranian officials who were present at the meeting claimed that Khamenei told the terrorist leader, “You gave us no warning of your Oct. 7 attack on Israel and we will not enter the war on your behalf.”

On Thursday, Hamas angrily pushed back against the report, depicting it as entirely fabricated.

“Such news is intended to destroy the image of Hamas and the Axis of Resistance in the region,” Osama Hamdan, a senior member of the Hamas politburo, told the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

“Ayatollah Khamenei’s meeting with Haniyeh was consistent with Iranian and Hamas’ ongoing constructive ties,” Hamdan insisted.

Iran is the main international sponsor of Hamas, providing the Palestinian terror group with funds, arms, and training.