WATCH: Israeli airstrike on Iranian embassy in Syria kills IRGC commander April 1, 2024

Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the 2000 Unit of the Quds Force was responsible for all shipments of weapons and weaponry to Lebanon, was confirmed killed in the strike. Oh my! Looks like it's confirmed. https://t.co/Jm3tZW6yJc pic.twitter.com/juaSSjWNAv— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2024 More from the airstrike next to the Iranian embassy in Syria https://t.co/gTrHHQvL1e pic.twitter.com/H0mEelXtQ5— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 1, 2024 New reports indicate that the death toll from the strike next door to the Iranian Embassy has increased to 8. Someone significant in IRGC was targeted. pic.twitter.com/ooRFLasm8S— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2024 airstrikeIranian embassyIRGCSyria