Iran’s president ‘continues to fool international community,’ Israel warns

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi “continues to fool the international community,” Israel warned, calling on the international community to condemn the Iranian regime following Raisi’s address at the United Nations.

Raisi addressed the 76th Session of the UN’s General Assembly on Tuesday via a recorded message and stated that Iran’s policy is “to preserve stability, territorial integrity of all regional countries.”

“Any violation of the rights of nations will, more than anything, endanger global peace and security,” the Iranian president said.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that “Iran’s ayatollah regime constitutes a clear and immediate threat to the Middle East and world peace.”

“The new government in Iran, headed by the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Raisi, and consisting largely of ministers suspected of terrorism and on global sanctions lists, is the extremist face of a regime that has brought harm to Iranian citizens for over forty years, which encourages and finances terrorism, and which is destabilizing the entire Middle East,” Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a statement.

Raisi has been denounced by the international community for his direct role in the extrajudicial executions of over 30,000 people. He is designated by the US Treasury for these crimes.

“Raisi continues to fool the international community in a speech filled with lies and cynicism,” Israel warned, calling on the international community to “condemn the Iranian regime and prevent any possibility of nuclear capabilities and weapons falling into the hands of these extremists.”