Israel increases flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Humanitarian aid is loaded for transport to Gaza, on March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Despite Israel’s efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, 450 trucks are stalled until UN workers arrive to distribute the aid

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF announced on Tuesday multiple efforts to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including expanding entry to aid trucks, repairing water pipelines, and opening bakeries, particularly in northern Gaza.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has opened entry to 126 additional aid trucks after 553 passed through Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossing in the past two days following security inspections.

In addition, 56 food packages were airdropped onto several locations in the Gaza Strip.

Repairs on the Bani Suheila water pipeline in Khan Younis, which supplies water to 400,000 people, are ongoing.

An international initiative headed by the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza is opening two World Food Program (WFP) bakeries in northern Gaza which can prepare 650,000 pita breads daily.

In addition, 23 bakeries in southern Gaza are preparing to feed 2.2 million people daily.

Despite the increase in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, 450 trucks are still stalled on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing after they were inspected by Israel.

The 45o trucks are stalled because United Nations workers have yet to distribute the aid.

Earlier in the month, Israel increased the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza after a tense phone conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden.

On April 5th, Israel announced it would allow aid to be delivered through the Ashdod Port as well as the Erez Crossing, which was opened for the first time since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7th.

In addition, aid from Jordan was transported through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

This move followed a 45-minute phone call from the US President who was “outraged” by the IDF’s accidental killing of 7 World Kitchen aid workers.

According to a White House Statement, Biden addressed the “need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.”

The statement continued “He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”