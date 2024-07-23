How CNN promoted discredited claims of famine in Gaza

CNN didn’t alter its reporting on the possibility of famine in Gaza after flaws in its sources were revealed.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

CNN reporting indicating that there was widespread famine in Gaza was based on incomplete and discredited claims that didn’t materialize.

When the claims were proven to be inaccurate, however, CNN continued to feature headlines saying that famine was definitely happening in Gaza.

According to the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA), CNN journalists distorted reports produced by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) network.

One report stated that “famine was projected as imminent” and “is expected to become manifest” between March and May.

CNN headlines said, Famine in northern Gaza is imminent as more than 1 million people face ‘catastrophic’ levels of hunger, new report warns.

The headline omitted language in the IPC report that “projected” famine as imminent and said it was possible but not that it was actually occurring.

However, when the famine didn’t materialize, CNN didn’t mention this outcome in its headlines.

In addition, one report projecting famine in Gaza was later discredited as inaccurate, but CNN didn’t alter its reporting when flaws in the study were brought to light.

A report in June by the Famine Review Committee (FRC) discredited a FEWS NET claim that famine was happening in Gaza.

According to CAMERA, FRC found that FEWS NET used “flawed analysis, questionable methodology, and incomplete data.”

However, even after the FRC refuted the FEWS NET report, CNN continued to feature headlines, making it seem as if famine was occurring in Gaza.

One CNN headline from Gaza said famine was “likely to be underway,” but it didn’t mention the FRC report refuting FEWS NET’s findings on famine.

CAMERA pointed out that “A total of eight CNN reporters make the false claim that the June 25 report said ‘almost all of Gaza will face famine within the next three months.'”

“The report, of course, said no such thing. It said there is a risk of famine, but not that famine will happen,” CAMERA observed.