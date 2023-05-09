Israel cities open bomb shelters in anticipation of response from Gaza

Israel prepares bomb shelters, bracing for attack from Gaza, May 9, 2023. (Yossi Zeliger/TPS)

“We must be prepared for every scenario”: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave his approval for the IDF to call up reservists as needed.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Cities in central Israel began opening public bomb shelters as officials met to assess the security situation with Gaza.

The municipalities of Rishon Lezion, Yavneh, Bat Yam, Ra’anana, Kfar Saba and Herzliya — all in the greater Tel Aviv area — announced the opening of their bomb shelters, as did Sderot, Ashkelon and Beersheva.

Israel launched surprise air strikes on Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, killing three of the terror group’s senior figures on early Tuesday morning. Military positions belonging to Islamic Jihad were struck, including a rocket factory and a facility which produced concrete components for terror tunnels, the IDF said.

Bracing for rocket fire, Israeli authorities instructed residents living within 40 km (25 miles) of Gaza to remain near shelters. Residents were also ordered not to hold outdoor gatherings, overshadowing the festive Lag B’Omer holiday.

Amid concerns of sniper and anti-tank fire from Gaza, the military closed access to roads in the immediate vicinity of the Strip, and the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings between Israel and Gaza are closed.

Israeli Railways announced that train service between the Negev town of Netivot and the coastal city of Ashkelon was suspended; the Sderot station will remain closed.

Senior security officials huddled with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Jerusalem to assess the security situation.

Gallant gave his approval for the IDF to call up reservists as needed, suggesting that “Operation Shield and Arrow” will last several days.

“We must be prepared for every scenario – the IDF and security forces are prepared to defend every front,” he said in a discussion with regional and local council heads.